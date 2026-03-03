CNA Explains: How Iran’s Shahed drones are shaping war in the Middle East

Iran's Shahed drones are playing a major role in its war against the United States and Israel.

Tehran unleashed hundreds of missiles and drones across the Middle East following US and Israel strikes on Saturday (Feb 28), underscoring just how central these systems have become to its military playbook.

Some of these drones flew as far as the British Royal Air Force base in Akrotiri, Cyprus, striking the runway - a sign of their extended reach.

Already widely used by Russia in the war in Ukraine, Shahed drones are now back in focus amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a notable shift, the US has also begun fielding low-cost one-way attack drones modelled after Iranian designs.

What are Iran’s Shahed drones?

Shahed (meaning witness in Farsi) drones are low-cost, one-way-attack unmanned aerial vehicles developed by Iran.

Often referred to as "kamikaze" or "suicide" drones, they function essentially as guided missiles that fly towards a pre-designated target and explode on impact.

Their key advantage is scale. Produced in large numbers, swarms of Shahed drones can overwhelm air defences by saturating them from multiple directions at once.

While ballistic and cruise missiles fly much faster and pack a bigger punch, they cost millions of dollars each and are available in far smaller quantities.

A Shahed drone, by contrast, is estimated to cost between US$20,000 and US$50,000 - a fraction of the price of a ballistic missile.

The drones have a flight range of at least 2,000km and can travel at speeds of around 180kmh.

Ukrainians have dubbed them “mopeds” for their distinctive buzz.