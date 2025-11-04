Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's death, linked to Malaysian rapper Namewee, reclassified as murder
Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said on Tuesday (Nov 4) that the case that was initially classified as sudden death has been reclassified as murder following further investigations.
KUALA LUMPUR: The death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin - a case which has been linked to controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee - has been reclassified as murder.
"The body of a Chinese woman discovered on Oct 22 … was initially classified as sudden death, but we have since reclassified it under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder," said Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 4).
While the statement did not identify the victim, local news reports have linked it to Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - who was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia in late October while filming a video project with Namewee.
Earlier media reports said that Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in the bathroom and administered CPR, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm.
The statement did not name any suspects in the now-classified murder probe. CNA is contacting Kuala Lumpur police for more details.
The reclassification comes a day after Fadil confirmed that Wee was charged with drug use and possession on Oct 24.
Police said they found nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy during a check of his hotel room on Oct 22. Wee later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and THC, the chemical compound in cannabis, in a urine screening.
If convicted of drug possession, Wee faces up to five years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane. If convicted of drug use, he faces up to two years’ jail.
Wee, 42, has denied any involvement in Hsieh’s death. In a statement on Nov 2 on Instagram, Wee expressed confidence that the police investigation would reveal the truth.
"I did not take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I've just been drinking a little more lately. Those who believe me will do so; those who don't, won't,” he said.
Wee, who first achieved fame in 2007 after his rap parody of the Malaysian national anthem went viral, is known for being one of Malaysia’s most controversial artists.
His songs frequently feature political satire, including criticism of the Chinese government.