Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh's death, linked to Malaysian rapper Namewee, reclassified as murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh Yu-hsin - a case which has been linked to controversial Malaysian rapper Namewee - has been reclassified as murder.

"The body of a Chinese woman discovered on Oct 22 … was initially classified as sudden death, but we have since reclassified it under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder," said Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 4).

While the statement did not identify the victim, local news reports have linked it to Hsieh - known as the “nurse goddess” by her fans for her looks and background in nursing - who was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia in late October while filming a video project with Namewee.

Earlier media reports said that Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, found Hsieh, 31, unresponsive in the bathroom and administered CPR, before contacting emergency services at 12.30pm.

The statement did not name any suspects in the now-classified murder probe. CNA is contacting Kuala Lumpur police for more details.