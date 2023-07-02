KL airport incident: Government to take action if mistakes found, says Malaysia PM Anwar

In a report published on Saturday, local news outlet The Star quoted Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing as saying that he had to personally step in to help an employee of a China-based media company after she was allegedly held up by immigration officers at KLIA on arrival from Shenzhen on Thursday.

According to The Star, the woman, who is a China national, alleged that she was denied entry by immigration officers although her travel documents were in order.

She claimed that she was asked to pay several thousand ringgit if she wanted to be allowed entry, the report said.

The woman had reportedly arrived in Malaysia with her superior, a senior official of a Chinese government-owned TV station.

While her superior was cleared and allowed entry by the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), the woman, who is the senior official’s personal assistant, was denied entry and allegedly told there were discrepancies in her travel documents.

Mr Tiong was quoted by The Star as saying that the station official called up the Consulate General of Malaysia in Guangzhou and sought help upon seeing her colleague in distress.