Malaysia to probe alleged corrupt practices at KL airport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate allegations of corruption by immigration officers when handling foreign tourists at the country’s entry points.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the commission was gathering information from the parties involved, including a well-known dignitary and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), to facilitate the investigation.

"MACC will investigate this matter accordingly and the public is urged not to sensationalise and speculate on the matter," he told Bernama on Saturday (Jul 1).

A local news portal on Thursday reported that a commotion occurred at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) when a Malaysian minister allegedly attempted to "rescue" a female Chinese national who was denied entry into the country.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing reportedly barged into the arrival hall without applying for a security pass, with the incident going viral on social media.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said on Friday his department would investigate the incident.