KLIA must improve image, performance to become regional aviation hub: Malaysia minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the country’s main airport Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 must improve its image as well as performance in order to become a regional aviation hub again.

“We see the position deteriorating, which is a concern because of the loss of attractiveness at KLIA Terminal 1,” he said on Monday (Jun 26), according to The Star.

Mr Loke said that it is not impossible for KLIA Terminal 1 to compete with Singapore’s Changi Airport with the aim to restore the terminal’s position as one of the best airports in the world.

"I don't think it's impossible to compete with Changi (Airport). Changi has its advantages but we shouldn’t give in to the fact that we can't compete with foreign countries."

"There are many airports that act as a benchmark in the Asian region such as Bangkok and Hong Kong. The vision of KLIA is to become an air transport hub, not a 'feeder' to Changi or other airports," he was quoted as saying by New Straits Times (NST).