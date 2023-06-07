Macao wants to diversify from gaming to tech and finance, but struggles with talent shortage

After decades of placing all bets on the gaming sector, Macao’s finances came crashing down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Casino closures sent revenue plunging by 30 per cent.

With the borders now reopened, there is renewed urgency to focus on other industries.

Macao wants to transform itself into a technology and innovation hub, with non-gaming ventures to account for 60 per cent of its GDP.

Casino operators must now invest in businesses outside of gaming under new licensing rules.

MICE SECTOR IN FOCUS

One sector in the spotlight is the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry, as gaming giants seek to incorporate such businesses into their space.

The Venetian, one of the hotels under integrated resort developer Sands China, has pledged to spend 93 per cent of new investment on non-gaming projects.