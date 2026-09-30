Former Malaysia PM Mahathir admitted to hospital for observation following wife’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Sep 29) night for observation, a day after his wife’s passing.

According to local media, Mahathir was admitted for routine treatment and is in stable condition.

According to his second-eldest son Mokhzani Mahathir, there was “no cause of concern” over his father’s hospital admission.

Mokhzani, 65, added that the decision to admit him was to allow for the 101-year-old to be monitored following the death of his wife Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali on Monday, reported state news agency Bernama.

“He was admitted to IJN for observation. The past two days have been quite stressful for Tun M but for now, he is okay,” Mokhzani told Bernama when contacted on Wednesday.

Mahathir’s press secretary Sufi Yusoff said Mahathir was fatigued and had not been getting enough rest following Hasmah’s death and that they were awaiting diagnosis by doctors.

“He is exhausted from the emotional ups and downs, the hot weather and a lack of rest. All of that is not a good combination for someone who is 101 years old,” he told the New Straits Times on Wednesday.

Mahathir has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries. He has been hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in January for a hip fracture after a fall.

Mahathir’s wife, Hasmah, died at the National Heart Institute at the age of 100 on Monday. She was accorded a state funeral and was laid to rest at the National Mausoleum in Putrajaya later that day.

Mahathir and Hasmah have been married since 1956 and they marked 70 years together in August.