Analysis: Malaysia's 1MDB campaign against Goldman Sachs gets boost with return of convicted banker Roger Ng

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s campaign to pressure international financial powerhouse Goldman Sachs to renegotiate a previous multi-billion dollar settlement for damages over the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has received a hard-fought boost.

This was after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government reached an agreement with the US to return the bank’s convicted former executive Roger Ng Chong Hwa to Malaysia.

Judge Margo K Brodie of the Eastern District Court of New York on Thursday (Oct 5) ordered the US Marshals Service to hand over Ng to Malaysian law enforcement, who would then transport him back to his country, where he is also facing other 1MDB-related charges.

The court’s decision, which came just one day before Ng was scheduled to begin serving his 10-year jail sentence over his role in the embezzlement of billions of dollars from 1MDB, also requires him to return to the US to begin his prison term after his matters in Malaysia are settled.

Ng, who was extradited to the US in May 2019 and convicted in April 2022, has emerged as a high-priority person-of-interest for the Anwar government.

It is determined to force Goldman Sachs to return to the negotiation table and review a controversial settlement the US banking giants reached with the previous Muhyiddin Yassin administration in July 2022.