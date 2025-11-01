Malaysian coach operator Aeroline to suspend operations for a month, including from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysian coach operator Aeroline is suspending its trips - including those out of Singapore - from Nov 6 to Dec 5 following a directive from the country’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

In a notice posted on Saturday (Nov 1) on its Facebook page, the firm said the suspension was linked to its continued use of existing service locations instead of relocating operations to a centralised bus terminal in Kuala Lumpur - the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) - as directed by the Malaysian authorities.

“We wish to inform you, with sincere regret, that we have received a directive from APAD requiring us to temporarily suspend all scheduled trips.

“This instruction is related to our continued use of our own service points at Corus KLCC, 1 Utama and Sunway Pyramid, instead of relocating to TBS as directed,” the firm said.

The TBS is located over 13km from the city centre of Kuala Lumpur. According to Google Maps, it takes about an hour to get to the TBS from Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) using public transport.

Meanwhile, Aeroline’s current service point - Corus KLCC for instance - is located right in the city centre, while its other locations give customers greater options to choose from.

Aeroline – which also operates out of Singapore’s HarbourFront Centre among other locations in Malaysia – said those who have booked tickets during the suspension period can either obtain a full refund or hold on to their ticket for another date.

It added that it is currently appealing against the suspension and called on customers to “not be angry with us … nor to the Government for preventing us from continuing to conduct our daily business for one month”.

“Should the suspension proceed, we will take the time to positively reflect … We hope it will give the government some time to realise the contribution Aeroline provides to society by enabling our passengers to experience seamless and convenient point-to-point journeys, which we have done in the past 23 years,” the firm wrote in the notice.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, netizens lamented about the suspension, with many expressing their unhappiness over it.

“Been taking Aeroline for years since I don’t have to go all the way to TBS. Plus good service and (a) comfortable bus. Hope Aeroline can resume services at its current locations,” wrote Laura Lee on Facebook, referring to the integrated bus terminal TBS.

Another user, Kee Lan, wrote: “Is Aeroline being taken to task for being reliable and efficient? At the end of the day, it is still the customer's choice in using his/her preferred service.”