Business plans delayed, revenues slashed as driving lesson shortage hurts private bus operators

SINGAPORE: Some private bus operators and tour companies in Singapore are feeling the pinch from delays in securing overbooked driving lesson slots, with their foreign employees unable to take to roads here without converting to a local licence.

The situation has been made worse by students using bots to secure slots at driving centres such as the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC).

Class 4 licences to operate heavy motor vehicles such as buses can only be attained at SSDC, located at Woodlands.

Tour agency WTS Travel, for one, has about 30 per cent of its bus drivers in limbo as they wait to take lessons and pass their tests.

Up to half of all drivers on its payroll are foreigners.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it took about four to five months for foreign employees to obtain their driving licences, said a WTS spokesperson.

It now takes about six to seven months - and this has cost the company about 20 per cent in lost revenue.

“We are unable to cater to available jobs, because we don’t have the drivers to fulfil the jobs,” said the spokesperson. “We are basically stagnant.”

WTS also has to continue paying foreign employees their basic salaries as well as meal and accommodation allowances, on top of a foreign worker levy, even as the worker is unable to drive.

“In fact, the foreign divers feel very frustrated, because for six to seven months they can’t work, and in between they can’t do anything else (to earn more) either,” said the spokesperson.

CNA has reached out to the Traffic Police on how it's looking to deal with the shortage in driving lesson slots.