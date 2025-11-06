Malaysia’s AGC to appeal High Court ruling that government pay over US$8.8 million for pastor’s disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) is appealing against a ruling by the Kuala Lumpur High Court which had ordered the government to pay over RM37 million (US$8.8 million) in damages for the high-profile disappearance of a pastor eight years ago.

“After reviewing and considering the High Court’s decision, this department will file an appeal to the Court of Appeal against the entire ruling,” the AGC said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 6).

Raymond Koh was abducted on Feb 13, 2017 in broad daylight while driving along Petaling Jaya in Selangor, with closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing at least 15 men in tactical gear using three black sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to carry out the abduction within 40 seconds, according to The Edge.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday found the police and government responsible for Koh’s disappearance and ordered the government to pay RM10,000 for each day of his disappearance until he is found, which amounted to over RM31.8 million as of Wednesday’s ruling. The whereabouts of 62-year-old Koh remain unknown until today.

High Court Judge Su Tiang Joo, however, ordered the amount to be held in a trust fund which cannot be disbursed to Koh’s wife and children until his whereabouts are “ascertained”, reported Free Malaysia Today.

In addition to the daily payments, Su also granted RM4 million in general damages, RM1 million in aggravated damages for the prolonged delay in locating Koh and a further RM1 million for the constitutional violations committed against him by the defendants, reported online portal Malaysiakini.

In total, the total damages exceed RM37 million, reported local media.

According to BBC, the ruling on Wednesday that held the government and police responsible for Koh’s abduction is Malaysia’s first such judgement, with the final sum set to be the largest in the country’s legal history.