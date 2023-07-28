Tesla set up Malaysian headquarters due to political stability by unity government: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterated on Thursday (Jul 28) that electric car maker Tesla’s decision to set up its Malaysian headquarters was due to the political stability brought about by the unity government.

“When the unity government came about, there is political stability ... When the political climate is stable, people are sure to come,” said Mr Anwar during the opening ceremony of a Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) carnival.

He noted that Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk had reached out to him for a meeting whereas requests by a former Malaysian minister to meet the tech billionaire were allegedly ignored.



“Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. Elon Musk is richer than countries. It is quite difficult to bring him in. But once we became stable, I didn’t ask to talk to him; he asked to talk to me,” he said.

“So, using video conferencing, he immediately mentioned (that this year), Tesla … will open its headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor.”

Mr Anwar also said that the frequent changes in prime ministers deterred potential investors from Malaysia.