PM Anwar’s surprise picks for top posts in Malaysia’s judiciary get royal consent

KUALA LUMPUR: The much-anticipated announcement for top leadership positions in the judiciary came in the early hours of Friday (Jul 18) after Malaysia’s King Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim officially consented to the surprise promotion of two judges nominated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court said in a statement issued shortly after midnight that Justice Wan Farid Wan Salleh and Justice Abu Bakar Jais have been appointed as Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal.

The statement added that Justice Azizah Nawawi will also be taking over as Chief Judge for the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak from Justice Abdul Rahman Selbi, who is set to retire.

The new judges will be sworn in at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Jul 28.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The announcement brings to an end the controversy sweeping the judiciary over alleged political interference in top appointments following the retirement of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and President of the Court of Appeal Abang Iskandar Abang Ismail earlier this month, after both justices reached their retirement age of 66.

As reported earlier by CNA, the lingering crisis over the top judicial appointment took a fresh twist on Thursday (July 17) when the three-day meeting of the Conference of Rulers ended without any announcement.

Anwar had said on Tuesday that the rulers would be making the announcement on Wednesday, a move he hoped would “dispel negative perceptions” on the delay in the judiciary appointments and alleged political interference in the process.

Further uncertainty followed after the Sultan of Selangor, who ranks as the most senior monarch in the Conference of Rulers and the chairman of this week’s proceedings, issued a statement urging the public not to speculate on the anticipated judicial appointments.

“The process provided for under the Federal Constitution must be carried out transparently and carefully, in order to uphold the rule of law and support the principles of justice that form the core of governance in this country,” the Sultan of Selangor said.

“In this connection, all parties are urged to refrain from making any speculation or unfounded accusations without complete and verified facts.” Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said in the statement.

Both top new appointments were largely unexpected as Wan Farid and Abu Bakar were not among the candidates considered by the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), a high-powered panel that nominates suitable judges for high office to the premier.

Lawyers had expected the promotions of Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, who is currently the Chief Judge of the High Court Malaya, and Federal Court judge Zabariah Mohd Yusof, to take over as Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal, respectively.

Both were appointed to acting capacities for the top two positions earlier this month.