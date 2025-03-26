2 Malaysian Army personnel arrested over death of squad mate in purported ragging incident
Local media reported that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, adding that the victim died after a strong blow to the chest that caused damage to the heart.
KUCHING: Two Malaysian Army personnel from the Royal Malay Regiment based in Sarawak have been arrested following the death of a squad mate, purportedly due to a ragging incident.
Malaysia’s news outlet Berita Harian reported on Wednesday (Mar 26) that the two - who were both privates - were arrested at an army base in Miri on Tuesday to assist in investigations over the death of 21-year-old Muhammad Muqriz Aseri.
Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the police have received a court order to detain the two – who are aged 22 and 24 – for a period of seven days until Apr 2.
"The case is currently being investigated by the police according to Section 320 of the Penal Code because they are suspected of murder," he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.
Muqriz – who holds the rank of a private - reportedly died early on Monday morning after he was subjected to exercises by the two, whose names were not given.
Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported the cause of death as blunt force trauma, adding that the victim died after a strong blow to the chest that caused damage to the heart.
According to local media, the two - who were described as his seniors - had woken Muqriz up for a pre-dawn meal at 2.15am and allegedly subjected him to a “commando rest” for two minutes as well as push-ups.
A commando rest is a type of planking position that involves supporting oneself only with the head and feet on the ground, with legs straightened and arms held behind the back, news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT) had previously reported.
Muqriz, who was sweating, then stood up but fainted immediately. The incident was reported to a separate personnel who then sent Muqriz to Miri Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Ututsan Malaysia reported the Malaysian Army as saying that preliminary investigations found that there were elements of “manhandling” believed to have led to Muqriz’s death.
“(The Malaysian Army) has handed over this case to the Malaysian Royal Police for further investigation and has also established an internal investigation team to identify the causes and factors that contributed to this incident,” the Malay daily reported the army as saying.
Army Commander Colonel Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said that his organisation was taking this incident seriously and will provide full cooperation to the authorities.
"(The Army) also hopes that the public will not make any statements or speculations that may affect ongoing investigations,” he said.
Muqriz’s body has since been flown back to Kuala Lumpur where he was buried at a Muslim cemetery in Petaling Jaya.
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had in November stressed that his government will not tolerate a bullying culture in educational institutions, following a case of alleged abuse and bullying at a military university.
And in December, Malaysian king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar called for an end to the “inhumane” culture at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia in the wake of alleged abuse and bullying cases there.