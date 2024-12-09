More roll calls, additional CCTV cameras to be installed in bid to curb bullying at Malaysia’s military university
Just last week, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar called for an end to the “inhumane” culture of alleged bullying and abuse at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).
KOTA TINGGI: In response to recent high-profile cases of alleged bullying and abuse at Malaysia’s military university, the institution will step up safety measures at its training academy by implementing more frequent roll calls and installing additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.
“If fights occur, roll calls may be conducted at 10pm or 2am, depending on the situation, to ensure better monitoring and response,” Defence Minister Khaled Nordin told the media at the sidelines of an event in Bukit Tinggi on Sunday (Dec 8).
Mr Khaled was responding to queries about new measures or regulations at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), including the possibility of creating a dedicated platform for victims to lodge complaints promptly.
The defence minister added that incidents of bullying often involve cadets at the military academy.
“The academy is where all students from the first- to fourth-year interact. The three to four years (age gap), senior-junior dynamics can lead to such cases,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail.
Mr Khaled’s comments follow the king’s call just last week to end the “inhumane” culture of alleged bullying and abuse to restore UPNM’s good name.
“If the bullying and abuse continues, don’t associate my name with the university anymore,” said the university’s new chancellor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Dec 3.
Mr Khaled on Sunday stressed that his ministry will not tolerate any instances of bullying in the university, and will enforce strict actions in line with existing regulations.
This is at least the second time that the defence minister has spoken about tighter regulations and measures taken by his ministry to stop the scourge of bullying at UPNM, following his earlier comments last month.
The military training academy in UPNM is under the purview of the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces.
“What’s crucial is to send a clear message that (we) will not compromise on such behaviour. We will take firm action and ensure the punishments are widely publicised,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Malay Mail.
Earlier on Nov 27, Mr Khaled announced that five cadet officers involved in recent bullying cases at the institution have been expelled from the university and the Malaysian Armed Forces.
The expelled cadet officers have also been ordered to pay compensation to the government of Malaysia based on the total expenses incurred during their studies, the minister said then, adding that the decision aims to serve as a deterrent to all parties.
In his speech last week, Sultan Ibrahim expressed regret over the bullying cases involving cadet officers at UPNM’s military training academy. Recent victims have suffered serious injuries.
Bernama reported that the 66-year-old Johor ruler regarded it to be “even more distressing” that bullying incidents continue to occur yearly “as though no serious action has been taken by any party”, despite bullying cases in the past that have landed in court.
Last month, the state news agency reported that a 22-year-old cadet officer, Mohd Adil Mat Awang Ghani, was accused of intentionally causing injury to his 19-year-old junior by stomping on the latter’s stomach with spiked boots in October. The victim suffered fractures to his rib and spine, the police said.
Another incident surfaced in October, with 22-year-old UPNM cadet officer Amirul Iskandar Norhanizan accused of causing hurt by pressing a heated steam iron to the chest of his junior, 20-year-old Muhammad Salman Mohd Saiful Surash, after asking the latter to iron his clothes.
Amirul was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Nov 8 and has pleaded not guilty. He is also among those expelled and ordered to pay a compensation of RM44,600.20 (US$10,079), according to Bernama.Meanwhile, a navy cadet - Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain - died in a case from seven years ago. Six former UPNM students were sentenced to death by a Malaysian court in July for his murder.