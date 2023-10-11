Malaysia developing AI code of ethics and governance, to be ready by 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, representatives of government agencies, higher education institutions and industry players, is developing a code of ethics and governance for artificial intelligence (AI).

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 10) said the code of ethics and governance would form the basis of AI regulation in the country and was expected to be ready by next year.

He added that the ministry was also examining the need to create a legal framework and the AI Act.

"This week in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of parliament) session, there was a question raised on the monitoring of the use of AI technology, which is a complex technology and the control and monitoring process involves various aspects such as technical, legal, ethical, policy and standards.

"The National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025 contains the Seven Principles of Responsible AI, which is a guideline for the development of trusted and responsible AI that can further protect the rights and privacy of individuals," he said.