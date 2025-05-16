Malaysia to resume recruitment of stranded Bangladeshi workers, vows to protect them from abuse, fraud

PETALING JAYA, Selangor: Bangladeshi workers barred from entering Malaysia for employment before a deadline kicked in almost a year ago will soon be able to do so, according to its Home Affairs Minister.

On Thursday (May 15), Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also reaffirmed Putrajaya’s commitment to protect them from “exploitation and employment fraud”.

Malaysia had barred the entry of Bangladeshi workers since May 31 last year after tens of thousands of them reportedly became victims of an extensive labour scam in the country that saw them paying up to US$5,000 upfront for jobs that did not exist, forcing them to work illegally to pay debts.

The latest developments were announced following meetings on Thursday (May 15) between Adviser to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Asif Nazrul and Saifuddin as well as Human Resources Minister Steven Sim in Kuala Lumpur.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions on issues concerning the management of foreign workers from Bangladesh, which involve several policy and operational matters, including the government’s key commitment to reduce migration cost,” Saifuddin wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Following the meetings, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur confirmed that Malaysia has agreed to recruit 7,964 workers from among more than 17,000 who were stranded after failing to enter the country before the May 31 deadline last year, “despite fulfilling all conditions and paying (the) full migration cost”.

The commission said in a Facebook post on Thursday that these workers would be “in the first batch as proposed by Bangladesh and the recruitment process of those workers will be handled by (the) Bangladesh Overseas Employment Services Limited”.