Cracks reappear in Malaysia’s opposition party Bersatu with secretary-general Azmin Ali called ‘unfit’ to lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Tensions within Malaysia’s opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have resurfaced, with a supreme council member publicly describing secretary-general Azmin Ali as unfit to lead.

This led other party members to call on Tuesday (Sep 30) for disciplinary action against Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the Tasik Gelugor Member of Parliament who spoke out against Azmin a day earlier.

The feud comes less than a month after a public display of dissent against party president Muhyiddin Yassin at Bersatu’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Sep 6, which analysts had said could undermine his position as the party’s prime ministerial candidate in Malaysia’s next general election.

In the wake of Wan Saiful’s comments and the comeback by other Bersatu members, analysts told CNA that these cracks within the party could harm its image among voters and be exploited by political opponents.

At a press conference on Monday, Wan Saiful said Azmin was “not suitable to be a Bersatu leader” so long as the controversy surrounding a leaked video several years ago “remains unresolved”.

Wan Saiful was referring to video clips that surfaced in 2019 allegedly showing Azmin - then Minister of Economic Affairs - engaging in sexual acts with another man.

At the time, Haziq Aziz, who was affiliated with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), part of the ruling coalition at the time, confessed he was one of the men in the video. He named Azmin, then PKR’s deputy president, as the second individual. Haziq claimed that the video was taken at Four Points Hotel in Sabah during the Sandakan by-election.

Azmin refuted the allegations in 2019 and described them as a plot to destroy his political career.

In January 2020, Malaysia’s then Attorney General Tommy Thomas said nobody would be prosecuted as facial recognition could not be achieved due to poor resolution of the video recordings. Azmin joined Bersatu in 2020.

“If it is political persecution, yes we must defend (our leaders) and fight but if it is a morally deviant issue, then they are not suitable for a party like Bersatu,” Wan Saiful was quoted as saying by local media on Monday.

“Other parties may be able to accept it, but not Bersatu.”

Wan Saiful also claimed Azmin and Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz had threatened division leaders allegedly linked to a plot to oust Muhyiddin as party president, reported media outlet Free Malaysia Today.

At last month’s party AGM, some delegates had heckled Muhyiddin to step down as president.