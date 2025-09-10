‘Open war’ in Malaysia opposition party Bersatu threatens to undermine Muhyiddin’s PM candidacy

Despite that, Hamzah - who is also Leader of the Opposition - reassured in his winding-up speech at the meeting on Sunday that he was Muhyiddin’s “number one supporter”.

“Do not listen to those who are trying to incite. The problem today is that there are people who do not know anything, yet they incite,” he said, as quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

“This is not our culture. Our culture is to uphold the dignity of the president.”

Ahmad Faizal, the Bersatu vice-president, told CNA on Monday that he could see that all delegates were “very happy” with Hamzah’s comments.

“Our deputy president mentioned in his winding-up speech (that) the incident is such a small matter and all should give their full support to the president,” he said.

“We are focused on improving the solidarity of the party machinery, the fight for the people and to take over the government to offer services that are far better than now.”

PRESSURE FROM PAS

But Bersatu’s - and by extension PN’s - quest to take control of Putrajaya must first resolve an important question: Who will assume Malaysia’s top job should they win the next election?

Bersatu’s nomination of Muhyiddin as its prime minister candidate on Sunday was met with a swift rejoinder from its partner PAS.

PAS election director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said on the same day that Bersatu should not be “overly enthusiastic” in making such an important political decision without a coalition consensus, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Following the last general election in 2022, PAS emerged as the party with the highest number of seats in Malaysia’s House of Representatives.

PAS currently has 43 elected members, while Bersatu has 25 in the 222-member House of Representatives.

If the Bersatu commotion showed that Muhyiddin could not rally even his own party, questions would be raised on whether he could lead a multi-party coalition, Syaza from IIUM said.

“It definitely gives PAS leverage going into the 16th general election (GE16) to demand for a stronger position,” she said.

“Maybe PAS is not going to ask for the PM-candidacy, but they certainly would want to have more say, maybe in policy, chief minister positions, or even a kind of veto power.”