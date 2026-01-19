Malaysia’s Bersatu, PAS open to UMNO’s 'grand collaboration' pitch but question its role in unity government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Malay-Islamic opposition parties say they are open to a proposal by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) for a “grand collaboration”, but have raised questions about the latter’s position in the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the proposal during his closing speech on Saturday (Jan 17) at the party’s annual general assembly.

Zahid said the grand collaboration aims to “unite the struggles” of these Malay-Islamic parties and is not intended to facilitate “backdoor” manoeuvres that could destabilise the current government.

The coalition is expected to involve at least 10 top leaders of these parties including their presidents, deputy presidents and other senior leaders, according to local news outlet Astro Awani.

Opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said it would only consider the proposal once full details are provided. Its president, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, said no party leader has been mandated to engage in discussions on the matter so far.

Meanwhile, Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) said it is examining the “form of cooperation” proposed, but questioned the purpose of the move if UMNO continues to support the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government.

“What is its meaning and purpose? If (UMNO) support for the PH government continues, this situation will only confuse the people,” PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told Astro Awani on Sunday.