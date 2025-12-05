BN’s Sabah chief Bung Moktar, 66, dies days after state election

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah’s former deputy chief minister Bung Moktar Radin, who was also state chairman of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, has died, less than a week after leading the party’s campaign at the Borneo state’s legislative election where he retained his own seat.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning (Dec 5), Bung’s son Naim Kurniawan Moktar announced that his father had died earlier at 1.46am.

Bung, 66, the federal Member of Parliament for Kinabatangan, served as Sabah’s deputy chief minister from September 2020 to January 2023, concurrently holding the state’s works minister portfolio.

He was admitted to a private hospital for a severe lung infection, local news outlet the Star reported on Friday.

But kidney complications meant his condition took a turn for the worse before he succumbed to the illness, the report said, citing family members.

Bung’s death comes barely six days after he narrowly retained his Lamag seat at the 17th Sabah state election on Nov 29.