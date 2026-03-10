Malaysia’s anti-graft agency, Chinese authorities bust international fraud syndicate; 16 repatriated

KUALA LUMPUR: An international fraud syndicate run by Chinese nationals wanted by authorities in their home country has been dismantled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a joint operation with Chinese authorities, according to media reports.

The network is believed to be based and operating across multiple countries, including Malaysia.

Sixteen Chinese nationals, believed to be the syndicate’s ringleaders who had been hiding abroad, were arrested in a series of coordinated operations under the codename “Op Dragon”, Malaysian media reported on Tuesday (Mar 10).

“All the suspects, who are Chinese nationals, have been repatriated to their home country for the purpose of trial proceedings there,” MACC’s special operations division senior director Zamri Zainul Abidin said in a statement, as quoted by local media platform Harian Metro.

“The repatriation process was conducted in cooperation with the Chinese embassy and the Malaysian immigration department, with all legal and diplomatic procedures duly observed,” he added.

The timeline of the operations was not reported.

The group was found to be conducting cross-border fraud using various communication platforms and technologies to deceive victims, local media reported.

During the same operation, the Malaysian anti-graft agency also seized assets worth RM3.5 million (US$890,000) believed to have been obtained through the syndicate’s illegal activities.

Items seized included two luxury cars, jewellery, gold bars, personal computers, laptops, cash in various foreign currencies and hundreds of mobile phones of different brands believed to have been used as key tools in the fraud operation.

MACC is currently in the process of forfeiting the assets under the relevant legal provisions before they are returned to the Malaysian government.

The anti-graft agency said the operation demonstrates its continued commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with international enforcement agencies in combating financial crimes and cross-border fraud that could threaten economic security and national interests.

It added that any form of abuse of the financial system, corruption or fraudulent activity will continue to be addressed through firm enforcement action and close cooperation with international enforcement partners, local media reported.