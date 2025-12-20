‘One of the biggest’: Malaysian police seize 18,000kg of drugs worth US$375m in international syndicate bust

KUALA LUMPUR: An international drug syndicate was busted after Malaysian police seized over 18,000kg of drugs worth RM1.53b (US$375m), in one of the country’s biggest drug busts on record.

Local media reported on Saturday (Jan 20) that a series of raids in the Klang Valley on Dec 16 uncovered a massive drug processing lab located in a three-storey bungalow, as well as various other premises used for drug storage.

The seizures included 3kg of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) which is commonly known as ecstasy, 4,041kg of cocaine and 14,493kg of ketamine, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

"It is definitely one of the biggest drug seizures ever,” said Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan, as quoted by The Star.

"The drugs could have been supplied to 68.5 million users," he said.

That is about twice Malaysia's population of 34.2 million.

Six suspects - three Malaysian men and three foreign women, aged 24 to 39 - were arrested.

"The three foreign women detained were the girlfriends of the male suspects,” said Hussein.

Initial drug tests showed some suspects were positive for ketamine and methamphetamine.

Hussein said one suspect acted as the head storekeeper and assistant to the “chemist”, FMT reported.

Another two suspects were responsible for managing the residential homes and business premises used as illegal drug laboratories.

The syndicate is believed to have been active since April, using residential homes and business premises to process drugs for the international market.

"Our investigations showed the syndicate had been making various shipments overseas before the raids," Hussein added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Drugs and contraband with an estimated black market value of RM3.1b were seized in Malaysia this year, between January and Dec 18, according to New Straits Times.

The operations led to the dismantling of 270 drug trafficking syndicates and the arrest of 737 individuals.