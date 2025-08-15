With Malaysia’s drug abuse cases at ‘critical level’ amid rise of Kpods, can it turn the tide?

KUALA LUMPUR: When 17-year-old Aiman (not his real name) was offered a puff of his schoolmate’s electronic vaporiser for the first time several years ago in school, he did not think twice about it.

To him, the offer was casual and seemingly harmless. He took one puff of the vape and was hooked almost immediately. What he did not know then was that the device was laced with a potent substance believed to be “magic mushrooms” that made him addicted to vaping.

Known by their scientific name psilocybe cubensis, the use of the hallucinogenic fungi in vapes has gained popularity.

Aiman’s addiction grew, his grades plummeted, and his relationship with his parents soured.

With heavy hearts, Aiman’s parents made the difficult decision to place him at the Rumah Sahabat drug rehabilitation centre in April this year, desperately hoping for a new beginning for their son.

Tucked away next to a serene river in Hulu Langat in Selangor state, Rumah Sahabat offers a unique form of rehabilitation centered on spiritual and religious guidance within a community setting.

The privately-run facility receives the support of the Selangor State Islamic Religious Council and is registered with Malaysia’s National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK). The AADK had said in the past that drug users who volunteer for rehabilitation will not be registered as offenders.

In Rumah Sahabat, residents like Aiman undergo a structured programme designed to help them rebuild their lives and kick their drug addiction to the curb.

They have the chance to be involved in small-scale farming activities to fill their time such as growing vegetables and looking after cattles, among other things.