China-Malaysia crackdown on alleged Ponzi scheme rattles Penang’s corporate, political circles

GEORGETOWN: A joint Malaysia-China crackdown on an alleged multi-billion-dollar Ponzi scheme that preyed mainly on Chinese nationals has garnered the attention of both countries’ top leaders, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told CNA.

He added that a recent wave of arrests made by Malaysian authorities was based on information provided by the alleged mastermind of the Ponzi scheme who is being detained in China.

Speaking to other senior officials in Malaysia and other sources in Penang, CNA has also found that the crackdown has rattled the political and business establishments of the northern state, one of the country’s most industrialised states.

In recent weeks, investigators from the Anti-Money Laundering Division of the Malaysian police have detained 17 Malaysians, including several high-profile real estate magnates from Penang under a crackdown operation codenamed Op Northern Star.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Malaysian police have also seized and frozen an additional RM527.5 million (US$124.5 million) in assets linked to an investment scam by the now-defunct MBI International Group, bringing the total value of assets recovered to RM3.8 billion.

The enforcement efforts were talked about by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when Xi visited Malaysia from Apr 15 to 17, Saifuddin Ismail told CNA in a brief interview this month.

“The crackdown of MBI came up during the four-eye talks between Xi and Anwar and the Chinese are very pleased by Malaysia’s efforts,” Saifuddin said.

The enforcement agencies in China consider online scams, both at home and internationally, a top threat against its citizens, the minister added.

Malaysian police have been acting on information received from their Chinese counterparts regarding central elements of the alleged Ponzi scheme from their ongoing interrogation of MBI’s Malaysian founder Tedy Teow Wooi Huat.

Teow has been in custody in China since last August following his extradition from Thailand.

“Teow has been providing the Chinese with detailed information on how the MBI scam was executed and the people in Malaysia who were involved in laundering the money operation, and we (the police) are acting on it,” said Saifuddin.