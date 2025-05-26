Malaysia urgently seeking ex-Goldman Sachs banker’s extradition over 1MDB saga. What gives?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is pushing urgently for a United States judge to order the Donald Trump administration to urgently consider its request to extradite a convicted former Goldman Sachs banker involved in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fiasco before he is sentenced this week.

This comes amid perceived signs by Malaysia of a push by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for the ex-banker Tim Leissner to be granted a lenient outcome at his expected sentencing in New York on Thursday (May 29).

Malaysian government officials, who spoke to CNA on condition of strict anonymity, added that they have also received “new information” of Leissner’s alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

The officials said they would be recommending through their lawyers in the US that the presiding judge either orders the DOJ to urgently consider Malaysia’s request for Leissner’s extradition or to delay sentencing until the issue of his deportation to answer charges in Malaysia can be resolved.

“We only have this small window, to get him (Leissner) back here to answer to charges and also the new information we have received of his involvement and how we deal with Goldman Sachs,” said a senior Malaysian government official involved in the ongoing 1MDB investigations.

The Malaysian officials said that there is a strong possibility that Leissner could be spared any jail time because of recommendations submitted by the DOJ to the trial judge presiding over the case.

These officials, along with lawyers here involved in several ongoing 1MDB matters, said that positive recommendations in the pre-sentence memorandum submitted on May 15 by the DOJ appeared unusual.

“The letter from the DOJ to the court shows that they have little interest in (him) serving any (jail) time,” said a Malaysian government official close to the situation.

A senior partner of a Kuala Lumpur-based law firm involved in several ongoing 1MDB matters noted that he could not recall a case where the prosecution seems to be so malleable to a guilty party.

“This is almost like canonising him (Leissner),” said the veteran criminal lawyer.