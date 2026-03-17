Malaysia's top court allows Petronas to challenge Sarawak laws amid rights row

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's highest court on Monday (Mar 16) allowed national energy firm Petronas to pursue a legal bid to challenge ​several laws passed by the state of Sarawak, amid ‌a protracted dispute over gas distribution rights.

Sarawak, on Borneo island, is home to more than 60 per cent of Malaysia's gas reserves and has long ​sought greater control over its natural resources.

In recent years, ​it has passed laws and appointed its own firm ⁠Petros to procure, distribute, supply and sell all natural gas ​in the state, putting it in conflict with Petronas, or Petroliam ​Nasional Berhad, which is wholly owned by the federal government.

After two years of stalled talks, Petronas in January filed a motion at the Federal Court ​seeking clarity on the legal and regulatory framework governing its ​operations in Sarawak.

Sarawak filed a competing claim last month, challenging three federal ‌laws ⁠governing petroleum.