Malaysia expected to roll out targeted subsidies to better help lower-income group in 2024 budget

KUALA LUMPUR: Housewife Rini Sarbit lives in a low-cost housing area on the fringes of Kuala Lumpur.

The mother of two has been selling homemade snacks in her neighbourhood to make ends meet because her husband’s meagre salary as a railway worker is not enough to support the family, she told CNA.

“Our salaries are not keeping pace with skyrocketing prices,” she said.

Although the government has spent billions of dollars in food subsidies on daily essentials such as rice and cooking oil, getting them is not always easy.

"Sometimes we can find it (subsidised oil packets) and sometimes, it's sold out. Nowadays, rice is expensive and sometimes we can't find eggs,” said Ms Rini.

Mr Yunas Saruji and his wife, who sell banana fritters near Ms Rini, shared similar complaints.

"We can only buy two (oil packets). That's why we resort to bottled oil that costs RM29 (US$6) for a 5kg bottle,” he said.

In comparison, a packet of subsidised oil costs US$0.50 per kg. The government has said 60 million packets of subsidised oil are released into the market every month. But they run out quickly because anyone regardless of their household income can buy them.