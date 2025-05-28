Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli quits Cabinet after loss in ruling PKR polls to PM Anwar's daughter

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has resigned from his post in Cabinet after his defeat in the contest for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's party last weekend.

Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah is his new heir-apparent after she was elected as deputy president, defeating incumbent Rafizi in an intense campaign that saw both levelling fierce criticsms against some government policies and moves.

Nurul Izzah won after garnering 9,803 votes against Rafizi's 3,866 votes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (May 28), Rafizi said: "I have submitted my resignation letter from the Cabinet to the Honourable Prime Minister.

"I entered politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people's mandate. My recent defeat in the PKR elections signifies that I no longer possess the party's mandate to translate PKR's people-centric agenda into government programs," he added.

"As practised in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for the victors to assume roles in the government."

Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from June 17 and that he will be clearing leave from today until Jun 16.