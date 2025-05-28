Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli quits Cabinet after loss in ruling PKR polls to PM Anwar's daughter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli quits Cabinet after loss in ruling PKR polls to PM Anwar's daughter

Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from June 17 and that he will be clearing leave from today until Jun 16.

Malaysia Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli quits Cabinet after loss in ruling PKR polls to PM Anwar's daughter

Rafizi Ramli delivers his speech during the Jelajah Hiruk grand finale campaign at the New York Hotel, Johor Bahru, on May 20, 2025. In the upcoming party election, the PKR deputy president race will see a straight fight between Rafizi Ramli and Nurul Izzah Anwar. (Photo: CNA/Zamzahuri Abas)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Amir Yusof
Amir Yusof
28 May 2025 01:47PM (Updated: 28 May 2025 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has resigned from his post in Cabinet after his defeat in the contest for deputy presidency in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's party last weekend. 

Anwar's daughter Nurul Izzah is his new heir-apparent after she was elected as deputy president, defeating incumbent Rafizi in an intense campaign that saw both levelling fierce criticsms against some government policies and moves. 

Nurul Izzah won after garnering 9,803 votes against Rafizi's 3,866 votes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (May 28), Rafizi said: "I have submitted my resignation letter from the Cabinet to the Honourable Prime Minister. 

"I entered politics to cultivate a new political culture grounded in accountability and the people's mandate. My recent defeat in the PKR elections signifies that I no longer possess the party's mandate to translate PKR's people-centric agenda into government programs," he added.

"As practised in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for the victors to assume roles in the government."

Rafizi said his resignation will take effect from June 17 and that he will be clearing leave from today until Jun 16. 

Source: CNA/am

Related Topics

Anwar Ibrahim Parti Keadilan Rakyat
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement