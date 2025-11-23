Malaysia's new Electric Train Service to begin JB-KL route on Dec 12

KUALA LUMPUR: The long-awaited Electric Train Service (ETS) connecting Johor Baru and Kuala Lumpur will begin operations on Dec 12, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Saturday (Nov 22).

Initial operations will focus primarily on connecting Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur, Loke said, with “longer-distance routes to Padang Besar and Butterworth scheduled in subsequent phases”.

“For longer routes, the train can only make two trips a day - one up, one down,” Loke told reporters at the Kluang Rail Festival.

“Shorter sectors like Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur allow more frequent trips.”

He also encouraged passengers travelling to states in northern Malaysia to use transit connections to continue their journeys.

Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar will launch the new ETS service in Johor Baru on Dec 11, a day before it opens to the public, Malaysian newspaper The Star reported on Saturday.