Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib withdraws appeal on house arrest, local media reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his appeal against a court ruling denying his request to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, local media The Edge reported on Monday (Apr 27), citing court documents.

The law firm representing Najib, Shafee & Co, informed the Court of Appeal on Apr 3 that it was filing a “Notice for Discontinuance” on the appeal, according to the court documents seen by local news outlets.

The document reportedly did not state the reason for withdrawal.

Najib was found guilty of a string of graft offences in connection to his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

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He has been serving a six-year jail sentence at Kajang Prison since August 2022 after being convicted of graft and money laundering in one of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad - a state fund he helped establish in 2009 while he was premier.

The ex-premier launched a legal bid for home detention after his sentence was halved by a pardons board decision chaired by Malaysia's former king in 2024.

Najib said the board's decision was accompanied by an addendum order issued by the king that allowed him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home, which he alleged was ignored by authorities.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court denied Najib's house arrest bid on Dec 22, a decision that Najib subsequently appealed.