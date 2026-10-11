Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly cancels all flights between Subang, Seletar airports due to haze

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly has cancelled all its scheduled flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Singapore’s Seletar Airport through Monday (Oct 12) as a “proactive measure” due to the haze situation in the region.

All six-return daily flights between the two airports are affected.

They are: FY3122 and FY3123, FY3124 and FY3125, FY3126 and FY3127, FY3128 and FY3129, FY3130 and FY3131 as well as FY3132 and FY3133.

In a Facebook post, the carrier said that all affected passengers are being contacted and reallocated to available Malaysia Airlines flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport instead.

This is subject to seat availability.