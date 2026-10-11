Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly cancels all flights between Subang, Seletar airports due to haze
All flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Singapore’s Seletar Airport have been cancelled through Monday (Oct 12).
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly has cancelled all its scheduled flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Singapore’s Seletar Airport through Monday (Oct 12) as a “proactive measure” due to the haze situation in the region.
All six-return daily flights between the two airports are affected.
They are: FY3122 and FY3123, FY3124 and FY3125, FY3126 and FY3127, FY3128 and FY3129, FY3130 and FY3131 as well as FY3132 and FY3133.
In a Facebook post, the carrier said that all affected passengers are being contacted and reallocated to available Malaysia Airlines flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport instead.
This is subject to seat availability.
Meanwhile, those who opt not to proceed with the reallocated flights are eligible for a full refund. This will be processed and credited back to the original payment within 30 working days.
“Given the evolving weather situation, Firefly is monitoring developments closely. Further updates on flight schedules will be communicated directly to affected customers,” the airline said.
As of 1pm on Sunday, 14 areas in Malaysia had air quality considered “unhealthy”. Malaysia's Air Pollutant Index (API) classifies air quality as "unhealthy" from 101 to 200, "very unhealthy" from 201 to 300, and "hazardous" above 300.
Meanwhile, air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Sunday as hazy conditions persisted across the island.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the unhealthy range across all five regions, while 1-hour PM2.5 readings were all in the elevated band.