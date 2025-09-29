Malaysia’s football association admits ‘technical error’ in document submission for 7 naturalised players banned by FIFA
But the players are legitimate citizens of Malaysia, the association maintained. Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have also weighed in on the ban, which has made waves in the football-mad country.
KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has acknowledged a “technical error” in submitting documents for seven naturalised players who were suspended by world football governing body FIFA last Friday (Sep 26), but insisted they are legitimate citizens.
FIFA’s year-long ban on the players has made waves in the football-mad country, with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim among the public figures who have weighed in on the issue.
FIFA said last Friday that FAM was found to have falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility, enabling them to play in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Jun 10. Malaysia beat Vietnam 4-0, and FIFA received a complaint about several players’ eligibility after the match.
The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.
Besides suspending them for 12 months from all football-related activities, FIFA fined each player CHF2,000 (RM10,560) and the FAM CHF350,000 (RM1.8 million).
In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, Noor Azman Rahman, secretary-general of the Malaysian football association, said it is awaiting the full judgment from FIFA before filing an appeal in accordance with the existing legal process.
“FAM takes this matter seriously. However, FAM would like to emphasise that the heritage players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens,” said Noor Azman.
Sports minister Hannah Yeoh on Saturday urged all parties to allow FAM to complete its appeal against the players’ ban, which she described as a “current priority” until the issue is fully resolved.
“The impact of this matter does not only involve the seven players but also our entire national team,” she was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.
“Just like the many thousands of Harimau Malaya fans out there, I too am saddened and angry reading about FIFA’s decision,” Yeoh added, using the moniker, which means Malayan Tigers, for the Malaysian national football team.
She expressed her commitment to protect the rights and welfare of every Malaysian athlete regardless of the sport.
“Let’s not jump the gun and allow the appeal process to be completed and then we take it from there,” she said.
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Saturday the process of granting citizenship to the seven players had complied with the Federal Constitution.
The granting of citizenship through naturalisation is provided for under Article 19(1) of the Constitution and involves a strict vetting process before any decision is made, he said, as reported by the New Straits Times (NST).
“A naturalisation case refers to a situation where an applicant, through their family lineage - whether father, mother, grandmother or ancestors - has ties or origins from Malaysia,” Saifuddin said, as quoted by NST.
Describing it as a “very thorough” process, he said his ministry examines all documents submitted to ensure they meet every requirement under the law.
Saifuddin also clarified the decision is under the purview of FIFA and FAM, and that the Home Ministry’s focus is “strictly on citizenship matters”.
Johor’s regent Tunku Ismail and Malaysia’s former sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin, meanwhile, questioned who had lodged the complaint and why FIFA reversed its earlier decision.
“FIFA has already approved (the naturalisation) before, so why has the decision changed now?,” Tunku Ismail said in a post on X on Saturday.
“What led to such a decision? Was there any external party that influenced FIFA’s decision?” he added.
“Who was in New York?”
It is unclear who he was referring to in his New York question.
The Johor crown prince, who owns Johor Darul Ta’zim, the club that three of the seven players – Figueiredo, Irazabal and Hevel – play for, also took issue with how FIFA had publicised the penalties before the appeals process had concluded.
“We are not afraid and we will not bow to those who are worried about the rise of Harimau Malaya,” Tunku Ismail said.
Khairy, a Johor Darul Ta’zim board member, called the reversal “strange” in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“FIFA had already approved their eligibility through the proper process. That means the documents were vetted and due diligence was done. Why change their minds now,” said Khairy.