Malaysia’s football association admits ‘technical error’ in document submission for 7 naturalised players banned by FIFA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has acknowledged a “technical error” in submitting documents for seven naturalised players who were suspended by world football governing body FIFA last Friday (Sep 26), but insisted they are legitimate citizens.

FIFA’s year-long ban on the players has made waves in the football-mad country, with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim among the public figures who have weighed in on the issue.

FIFA said last Friday that FAM was found to have falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility, enabling them to play in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on Jun 10. Malaysia beat Vietnam 4-0, and FIFA received a complaint about several players’ eligibility after the match.

The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano.

Besides suspending them for 12 months from all football-related activities, FIFA fined each player CHF2,000 (RM10,560) and the FAM CHF350,000 (RM1.8 million).

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, Noor Azman Rahman, secretary-general of the Malaysian football association, said it is awaiting the full judgment from FIFA before filing an appeal in accordance with the existing legal process.

“FAM takes this matter seriously. However, FAM would like to emphasise that the heritage players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens,” said Noor Azman.