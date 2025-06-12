Chasing glory, floored by debt: Are Malaysia football clubs scoring own goals with poor management?

KUALA LUMPUR: A sign that not all was well at Perak Football Club surfaced in the middle of last year, when players were told their salaries would be halved.

For centre back Shivan Pillay, this meant having to be more frugal, and he started cooking and eating more at home.

“Many of the players were doing this as there were monthly commitments such as paying for rental and our car loans,” said the 25-year-old, a former Malaysia national Under-23 player.

The staff were also getting their salaries late but, in a team meeting last September, Perak FC’s management assured all outstanding payments would be made.

The situation deteriorated rapidly just before Hari Raya Puasa in end-March, however, when players stopped getting paid altogether.

In April, news that the club could dissolve emerged after goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli shared on social media that the management had offered players just 20 per cent of 6.5 months’ salary arrears.

On May 25, Perak FC announced that it would immediately cease all operations as it had exhausted its resources.

The management said it had invested over RM40 million (US$9.45 million) over three years and 2.5 seasons. It had begun by clearing RM8 million in debt left by the previous management and had allocated RM10 million annually to running the club – the operations and wages of its teams, coaches and administrative staff.

Remaining funds would be used to send its foreign players home and pay whatever it could to other staff and players, it said.

"If they had told us (they were facing difficulties), we could have tried to look for another team and make a move during the transfer window in December last year," said Shivan.

Perak FC is not the only club that will be missing from the Malaysia Super League (MSL) when the new season begins in August. Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC, too, failed to get a national licence to compete in the coming season, which will end in May 2026, due to financial compliance issues.

Their woes have cast the spotlight on issues such as overspending, unsustainable revenue models and lax governance that plague Malaysian club football.

Although football is the national sport of Malaysia, its local iteration has suffered from poor management, a lack of corporate sponsorship, a widening gap between teams in the league and a relative lack of support from local fans, some of whom pour their passion into English Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, observers said.

Proper management and a rethink of funding models – such as whether state funding is needed – as well as certain policies, such as the number of foreign players allowed, are needed to lift standards and professionalism in the league, they said.