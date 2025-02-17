Halal logo misuse controversy: No pork DNA found in KK Mart’s ham and cheese sandwiches, says Malaysia minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Laboratory tests have found no pork DNA in the ham and cheese sandwiches at the centre of a halal logo-misuse controversy in Malaysia last month, but their manufacturer has been charged with misuse of the logo, a minister said.

“The Chemistry Department’s report, received on Jan 20, confirmed no pork DNA in any of the sandwich samples,” Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali said on Sunday (Feb 16), as quoted by local news outlets.

The sandwiches, manufactured by Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd, were sold at two 24-hour KK Mart stores at Universiti Malaya and bore the halal logo despite allegedly not having official Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

News outlet The Edge Malaysia reported that Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd and its director, Ewe Sarn Yeun, pleaded not guilty to charges read out before Judges Dr Syahliza Warnoh and Noor Ruzilawati Mohd Nor at two Sessions Court hearings on Jan 24.

Ewe and his company each face six charges under Paragraph 8(b) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 for allegedly offering products with an unauthorised halal logo.

They had allegedly supplied 366 food items – 50 mixed tuna sandwiches, 43 mixed potato sandwiches, 77 mixed chicken sandwiches, 74 egg mayo sandwiches, 66 ham and cheese sandwiches and 56 chilli crabstick sandwiches – with the unauthorised logo.

If convicted, they could be fined up to RM100,000 (US$22,583) and jailed for up to three years, The Edge reported.

“They are also charged under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for using Malaysia’s registered halal logo without approval from the trademark owner (Jakim) on 366 sandwich packages,” Minister Armizan told reporters at an event in Sandakan, Sabah on Sunday.

The Department of Islamic Development, or Jakim, is Malaysia’s primary halal certification body.

Under the Trademarks Act 2019, for each item marked with a registered trademark, Ewe could face a maximum fine of RM10,000 and a jail term of up to three years if convicted.

Their cases will be mentioned again on Mar 5.