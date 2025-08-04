Malaysia will ‘protect every inch of Sabah’ in maritime dispute with Indonesia, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will defend Sabah’s rights and sovereignty in its discussions with Indonesia over a disputed oil-rich area in the Sulawesi Sea, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a visit to Kota Kinabalu.

“We will negotiate it properly, without surrendering. This was all in the meeting, not just under-the-table talk,” he said as quoted by the Malay Mail on Sunday (Aug 3), referring to discussions during the 13th annual consultation between both countries that was held on Jul 29.

“We will protect every inch of Sabah. I will defend this principle. I chose to answer this now because we are defending Sabah on behalf of the federal government,” Anwar added.

Malaysia and Indonesia have overlapping claims over sea blocks ND6 and ND7, which Putrajaya calls the Sulawesi Sea and Jakarta calls Ambalat.

When Anwar and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto met in Jakarta on Jun 27 to prepare for the annual consultation, they agreed to jointly develop the area.

Hopes were raised that the two countries would be able to find a way forward to resolve the long-standing bilateral issues, with more details of the joint development potentially emerging from the leaders’ meeting a month later.