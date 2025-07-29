Indonesia in ‘active talks’ with Malaysia on de-escalating Cambodia-Thailand conflict as Prabowo, Anwar meet

JAKARTA: Indonesia is “actively communicating” with Malaysia to encourage de-escalation of the Thai-Cambodian conflict, the presidential palace in Jakarta said following a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Jul 29).

Prabowo hosted Anwar for an annual consultation a day after the Malaysian leader, as chairman of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), helped broker a ceasefire agreement between fellow members Thailand and Cambodia.

The annual consultation, which has not been held since 2017 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political changes in both countries, serves as the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries, aimed at reinforcing strategic and comprehensive cooperation.

A statement by Prabawo’s office described Tuesday’s talks as “warm”.

Prabowo began the meeting by congratulating Anwar on his leadership and “success in mediating conflicts in the region” and in facilitating the ceasefire deal.

The Indonesian president added that he fully supports Malaysia’s role as ASEAN chair in maintaining regional stability.

“We are ready to help, wherever and however,” said Prabowo.

“We want ASEAN to always resolve conflicts peacefully, through consultation, deliberation, and negotiation,” Prabowo added.

In turn, Anwar told Prabowo that the cooperation among ASEAN members is important in maintaining regional security.

"And now, in monitoring this security, ASEAN countries, particularly Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, and the Philippines, will be responsible for monitoring this peace process," said Anwar.

Thailand and Cambodia had been exchanging heavy artillery since last Thursday in a conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 30 people.

They agreed on Monday to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire starting on Tuesday, following talks in Putrajaya mediated by Anwar.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono said in a separate statement on Tuesday that since the first day of the recent Thai-Cambodia conflict, foreign ministers of ASEAN have been coordinating with each other to convey to Thailand and Cambodia the need to exercise restraint.

“Indonesia also conveyed to the ASEAN chair, Malaysia, that Indonesia is ready to do whatever it takes to achieve a de-escalation and ceasefire between the two countries," he added.

Sugiono said that even though Cambodia and Thailand have a Joint Border Committee tasked with discussing their border issue, ASEAN is united in wanting the problem to be amicably resolved and through ASEAN’s peaceful mediation method.