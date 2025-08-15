JB car wash firms favouring Singapore cars? Here’s what operators, motorists say
While operators in Johor Bahru say they would not deny service to Malaysian-registered cars in favour of those from Singapore, some tell CNA they prioritise clients who are willing to spend more.
JOHOR BAHRU: A few weeks ago, Malaysian Arvint Mariappan pulled up his red Perodua Aruz into a car wash less than 2km from his home in Johor Bahru, only to be told by workers that the outlet does not service locally-registered cars.
Arvint was told that the enterprise, which is located near KSL City Mall, served only cars with a Singapore licence plate. The mall is a 10-minute drive from the Johor Bahru checkpoint.
“I U-turned and went to find another car wash (outlet) instead,” the 23-year-old told CNA.
“It’s frustrating too. Then our (local) cars - regardless of whether they are big or small - they cannot be washed? They only take Singapore-registered cars, maybe because they pay more,” he alleged.
Dozens of car wash operators in Johor Bahru, particularly those located within a close radius to the Causeway, are typically popular among Singapore drivers who frequently travel across the border to do groceries and other retail shopping to stretch their dollar.
However in recent weeks, local media have reported on a viral social media post by a Malaysian driver who was reportedly shunned at a car wash outlet in Johor Bahru in favour of Singapore cars.
Such instances have prompted the Johor Bahru municipal council (MBJB) to step up enforcement against these businesses, with the city’s mayor Mohd Haffiz Ahmad pledging that car wash operators that engage in such discriminatory practices will have their licences revoked.
MBJB has since also categorised car wash firms as a “high-risk” business, which Haffiz explained constituted stricter requirements on adhering to environmental pollution regulations and ensuring that their workers comply with immigration laws.
Following this, Johor Bahru car wash operators whom CNA spoke to acknowledge that the recent developments would trigger higher scrutiny on their businesses and they are bracing for more stringent checks.
These businesses told CNA that they have been and are willing to comply with all regulations set by the authorities. They also denied giving preferential treatment to customers based on their car plates.
However, some operators voiced concern that amid the rising costs of doing business, it is their prerogative to maximise profits by prioritising customers who are willing to engage more elaborate services like waxing and polishing during peak hour periods - during evenings and weekends.
Manager of RAS car wash Rofik Munshi said that he “welcomes” more checks by the authorities, stressing that his firm serves every customer equally.
“We do not differentiate customers based on their nationality, and we will serve everybody the same way … But in reality, we, like many other businesses, are facing rising costs.
“So during peak rush hour where there are too many customers, I can understand why some car wash prioritise customers who opt for more expensive services like water wax, polishing, as this would (yield) higher profits for labour,” said the Bangladeshi national who has been working in Malaysia for almost two decades.
CNA has reached out to MBJB for comment.
PRIORITISING CUSTOMERS WILLING TO PAY MORE
Six car wash operators whom CNA spoke to in Johor Bahru stressed that they are open to stricter enforcement because they claim to adhere to regulations stipulated by MBJB.
They maintained that there is no price discrepancy between local and foreign cars, that their foreign workers adhere to Malaysia’s immigration regulations and that they take special precautions to prevent chemical pollution, in line with the framework stipulated by MBJB.
One operator Legend Car Wash, which is located near B Point - a small retail arcade close to the Causeway - told CNA that it supports the government’s efforts to clamp down on car wash operators which do not adhere to regulations.
Legend Car Wash manager Ramesh D Ponnayah said: “We serve everyone, regardless of nationality, whichever licence plate and our prices are listed and fixed.”
He added that the area was designated for car wash business - with proper drainage system. Its workers are also mostly local Malaysians, and the foreign workers quota is in line with government regulations.
Malaysia has a total cap of foreign workers quota at 2.5 million, and firms in the services sector can hire a maximum of 35 per cent of foreign workers as a proportion of its total workforce.
“There are some (car wash outlets) that are unlicensed. They operate in residential areas, and they are open 24 hours so this makes people uncomfortable. They are growing in number so the Johor state government should clamp down on them,” said the Malaysian national.
According to MBJB published guidelines for car wash operators, these businesses are not allowed inside commercial buildings, residential landed properties or free standing areas.
But a handful of businesses stressed that in order to maximise profit and stretch their labour resources during peak hours, some resort to prioritising customers who are willing to engage in more elaborate services - like polishing and waxing both the interior as well as exterior of the car.
A normal wash service at these operators typically costs between RM10 and RM20 (between US$2.37 and US$4.74), but waxing or polishing services cost between RM50 and RM300, depending on how extensive the work is.
Rofik of RAS Car Wash told CNA that he also welcomes the pledge from MBJB to clamp down on operators who prioritise Singapore-registered cars over local ones.
"I think it's not right if companies operating in Malaysia somehow do not serve Malaysian cars … It's right that these (companies) are punished,” he said.
A car wash owner operating near KSL City Mall who declined to be identified told CNA that during evenings and weekends when things get busy, his workers are instructed to persuade customers to engage higher cost services as this would enable the business to maximise profits.
“During the day on weekdays when things are less busy, we serve everybody the same. But when things get busy, it makes business sense to prioritise customers who are willing to engage in more elaborate services,” said the owner.
“We don’t differentiate between Malaysian and Singaporean drivers, but the norm is that Singapore cars are more willing to engage more services so it might appear that we are favouring Singaporean drivers.”
Teh Kee Sin, adviser of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Association of South Johor, told CNA that from a business point of view, it is “expected” that some small Johor Bahru companies appear to favour Singapore customers.
“Singapore customers have higher disposable income and stronger spending power, especially with the stronger Singapore dollar (against the Malaysia ringgit). If these (car washes) deal with a customer base mostly of Singaporeans, they can earn more per customer and improve (their) cash flow,” said Teh.
“From a business point of view, this is not wrong. Today, costs of doing business are rising, their rents are going up. So if they can find a way to maximise profit and this is by prioritising customers willing to pay more during peak hour, it's understandable,” he added.
UNWRITTEN RULE THAT SOME CAR WASH OUTLETS CATER TO SINGAPOREANS: DRIVERS
While most car wash operators maintain that there is no differentiation between Singapore or Malaysia customers, drivers whom CNA spoke to acknowledge that there is an unwritten rule that outlets located near the Johor Bahru checkpoint typically cater to Singapore-registered cars.
This means that the prices are slightly higher than outlets further away from the city centre and the operators are generally more pushy for drivers to pick more elaborate services in addition to a normal wash.
Singaporean Sharizan Mohamed Jalani who drives into Johor Bahru three times a month to do groceries shopping and a car wash told CNA that he patronises these operators because they are conveniently located.
“This place (Legend Car Wash) is close to the CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine) and I can park my car here (to wash) and do groceries (shopping) nearby,” said Sharizan, a 40-year-old who is self-employed.
Sharizan added that he usually picks the most basic service - a normal car wash which costs RM16. A similar service would cost S$16 in Singapore, he added, which is more than three times the price given the current exchange rate.
“Around 80 to 90 per cent of the cars here are Singapore cars … For me, this is business,” said Sharizan.
Meanwhile, some Malaysian drivers whom CNA spoke to said that they would rather drive about 15 to 20 minutes out of the city centre to outlets that cater more to locals.
“Most Johoreans know that the car wash outlets near KSL City Mall or the Causeway are mostly for Singaporeans, the service is less thorough and they always push (persuade) drivers to polish (or to) wax,” said 53-year-old Mohd Yunus Kamal.
He added: “I pay about RM1 to RM2 less at my favourite car wash in Masai (20 minutes drive from city centre) but the service is better.”
Teh, the adviser with SME Association of South Johor, told CNA that it is incumbent on each consumer to make decisions based on what they can afford.
He added that it was best for market forces to determine the customer demographic for car wash businesses rather than for the authorities to intervene with differentiated prices for locals versus foreign-registered cars.
“It’s up to the Malaysian consumer to be smart - look at alternatives and make comparisons and take care of your own bottom line,” said Teh.
“If certain operators cater to Singaporean cars, they should not pay the premium and instead patronise outlets with more local customers.”