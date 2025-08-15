JB car wash firms favouring Singapore cars? Here’s what operators, motorists say

A normal wash service at these operators typically costs between RM10 and RM20 (between US$2.37 and US$4.74), but waxing or polishing services cost between RM50 and RM300, depending on how extensive the work is.

Rofik of RAS Car Wash told CNA that he also welcomes the pledge from MBJB to clamp down on operators who prioritise Singapore-registered cars over local ones.

"I think it's not right if companies operating in Malaysia somehow do not serve Malaysian cars … It's right that these (companies) are punished,” he said.

A car wash owner operating near KSL City Mall who declined to be identified told CNA that during evenings and weekends when things get busy, his workers are instructed to persuade customers to engage higher cost services as this would enable the business to maximise profits.

“During the day on weekdays when things are less busy, we serve everybody the same. But when things get busy, it makes business sense to prioritise customers who are willing to engage in more elaborate services,” said the owner.

“We don’t differentiate between Malaysian and Singaporean drivers, but the norm is that Singapore cars are more willing to engage more services so it might appear that we are favouring Singaporean drivers.”

Teh Kee Sin, adviser of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Association of South Johor, told CNA that from a business point of view, it is “expected” that some small Johor Bahru companies appear to favour Singapore customers.