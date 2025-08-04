Nearly 1,500 Singapore drivers fined under Malaysia’s VEP scheme since Jul 1; penalties top US$100,000

“I went to the VEP centre in (Johor Bahru’s) Danga Bay to get the tag installed last September, but I was told today that the tag cannot be detected. I don’t know why,” said Lim, a 57-year-old business owner in the funeral industry who is also a part-time private-hire driver.

A JPJ officer told CNA that some drivers who had tags installed have not activated them – the last crucial step in the process.

Another driver who declined to be named told CNA that he was entering Johor Bahru on Sunday because he had an appointment to install his VEP tag the following morning.

“I accept the fine because I have no VEP. It is what it is,” said the Singaporean who drove a black Mercedes-Benz.

JPJ’s Muhammad Kifli said that the errant drivers issued fines were stopped at the two land checkpoints, Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link, as well as during checks around Johor Bahru town, including areas frequented by Singaporeans.

When asked by CNA if Malaysian authorities were considering the next step of enforcement – including making sure that Singapore drivers pay their outstanding fines - Muhammad Kifli said the transport minister would decide.

"Based on tonight’s operation, I will return and submit proposals and improvements to the Minister of Transport, and it is expected that the minister will issue further instructions,” he said.

To date, a total of 277,930 VEP tags have been issued as of Jul 31, up from 248,504 VEP tags from Jun 29, he added.