10-year-old cancer patient allegedly bullied in Johor school; Malaysia’s education minister vows ‘prompt’ probe
The latest assault purportedly happened earlier this month in school, while an earlier incident - which resulted in the boy having a concussion - allegedly occurred in February at a religious school.
JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has ordered an immediate probe into an alleged bullying incident in Johor reportedly involving a 10-year-old student suffering from cancer.
“I take the bullying incident involving a student in Johor reported by the media very seriously … This case must be investigated promptly so that appropriate action can be taken,” Fadhlina said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 18).
“There is no compromise on bullying misconduct in all educational institutions under the Ministry of Education.”
Over the weekend, the student’s mother Siti Suhana Misdi, 39, claimed in a Facebook post that her son - Izzul Islam Azuan - had been bullied twice in separate incidents this year.
The latest alleged assault occurred earlier this month on Aug 7 in school, while the earlier incident purportedly happened in February at a religious school.
It is unclear if Fadhlina was referring to the two cases, or just the purported August incident.
“We hope that appropriate action will be taken against those involved to avoid any further harm or complications,” Suhana told CNA on Monday.“He fainted this morning and is not like his usual self. He is still in pain and recovering from the Aug 7 incident,” she said when asked about Izzul’s latest condition, adding that two police reports were made over the separate incidents - with the latest filed on Aug 14 at the Taman Universiti Police Station in Skudai.
According to the New Straits Times, Izzul has been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma - a rare form of cancer that develops in glandular tissues - for the past two years.
In the first incident, Suhana claimed that the bullying is believed to have stemmed from dissatisfaction after Izzul’s elder sister had rejected the advances of the 12-year-old alleged attacker, who had a crush on her.
“The incident took place at about 5pm when my son was beaten, kicked and had his head slammed from side to side and was forced to remove his clothes … he frequently complained of headaches and became physically weak,” Suhana was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.
She added that doctors then confirmed that Izzul had suffered a concussion and required intensive treatment at a private hospital from Mar 12 to Mar 26.
Suhana said that she only knew of the incident after her daughter informed her on Mar 24, out of concern for her younger brother’s worsening condition.
According to Sinar Harian, when she first lodged a report for the February incident, she was told that the case was deemed unsuitable for an investigation and the only action taken was a meeting between both families.
Bernama meanwhile reported that no action was taken against the 12-year-old perpetrator as he is underage.
“The impact on my son has been severe. He can no longer concentrate on his studies or participate in sports and the doctor also informed us that the healing process could take up to three years and he remains at risk of seizures if he falls or faint,” Suhana said.
In the separate alleged incident this month, Suhana claimed that Izzul was bullied by a classmate. The boy was reportedly struck on the head and required hospitalisation, according to the New Straits Times.
“I don’t know why he is targeted. Perhaps it is because he looks weak from his illness. He is 80 per cent recovered from cancer but now he is fighting against bullies,” Suhana said, urging the authorities to take action for fear that the cycle of abuse could continue.
Meanwhile, Johor State Education and Information Committee Chairman Aznan Tamin has confirmed that the matter is under review.
‘CULTURE MUST BE STOPPED’
The education ministry has been under the spotlight recently following public outrage over the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir who was found unconscious after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school dormitory in Sabah on Jul 16.
Her body was later exhumed for a post-mortem amid allegations of bullying as thousands have rallied for a transparent investigation through the hashtag #JusticeforZara.
The Attorney-General Chambers said on Monday that it has decided to charge several persons in connection with Zara’s alleged bullying case, without giving more details.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday reminded all parties not to turn the death of any bullying victims into political fodder, citing Zara’s case as an example.
“The person (Zara Qairina) has already died, and then we turn this into a political weapon to attack others. If it were true, that would be one thing, but how can we play up (this issue) in a way that makes use of someone’s death for lies and incitement,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
According to the state news agency, the prime minister did not rule out the possibility of shortcomings in handling Zara’s death, including the investigation processes and certain delays, but he stressed that the authorities are addressing the matter as best as possible.
Commenting on bullying, Anwar stressed that the culture must be completely eradicated.
“Bullying is psychological and physical abuse, whether in schools, universities, offices or the health ministry. This culture must be stopped as it is a form of depravity involving humiliation,” he said
Meanwhile, Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has decreed that the federal government implement a comprehensive anti-bullying campaign - to begin at the primary school level - to curb the growing problem.
Bernama reported Sultan Ibrahim as saying that if the scourge is not addressed early in primary schools, it risks producing a generation lacking respect and compassion for one another.
“Our children must be educated from a young age on this issue, and through this campaign, they shall be guided to understand the meaning of mutual respect and discipline,” he wrote on Facebook on Monday.
Additional reporting by Izzah Aqilah Norman