10-year-old cancer patient allegedly bullied in Johor school; Malaysia’s education minister vows ‘prompt’ probe

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has ordered an immediate probe into an alleged bullying incident in Johor reportedly involving a 10-year-old student suffering from cancer.

“I take the bullying incident involving a student in Johor reported by the media very seriously … This case must be investigated promptly so that appropriate action can be taken,” Fadhlina said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 18).

“There is no compromise on bullying misconduct in all educational institutions under the Ministry of Education.”

Over the weekend, the student’s mother Siti Suhana Misdi, 39, claimed in a Facebook post that her son - Izzul Islam Azuan - had been bullied twice in separate incidents this year.

The latest alleged assault occurred earlier this month on Aug 7 in school, while the earlier incident purportedly happened in February at a religious school.

It is unclear if Fadhlina was referring to the two cases, or just the purported August incident.

“We hope that appropriate action will be taken against those involved to avoid any further harm or complications,” Suhana told CNA on Monday.

“He fainted this morning and is not like his usual self. He is still in pain and recovering from the Aug 7 incident,” she said when asked about Izzul’s latest condition, adding that two police reports were made over the separate incidents - with the latest filed on Aug 14 at the Taman Universiti Police Station in Skudai.