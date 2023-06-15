2 men arrested after allegedly urinating in public areas at Johor CIQ complex

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men were arrested after allegedly urinating at public areas in the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI).

In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 13), South Johor Bahru district police chief Raub Selamat said that the two male suspects – aged between 48 and 66 – were arrested after the separate incidents were reported by auxiliary policemen stationed at the BSI.

The two were identified as foreigners, but police did not elaborate on their nationalities.

“The cases are being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987), for behaving in an insulting manner and the suspects are liable to a RM100 (US$22) fine,” he said.

Mr Raub said one of the men is also being investigated under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having any identification documents.

He added that both suspects tested negative for drugs.

In an 11-second video from one of the incidents, a man is caught relieving himself in a public area at the CIQ complex building.

The suspect is heard telling the person filming the video that he needs to urinate and that he could not hold it in anymore.

A car can be seen moving on the road beside the pillar where the man was urinating, while several other vehicles are seen in the background.

This recent case follows two separate incidents at Johor’s land checkpoints last month.

On May 8, a woman was caught on video urinating behind a closed counter at the CIQ complex in BSI.

Subsequently, two days later, a man was caught urinating near a prayer room at the Johor immigration building linked to the Woodlands Causeway.