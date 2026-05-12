Three people detained over fatal shooting of Singapore-based victim outside Johor entertainment centre

JOHOR BAHRU: Three people were detained in Johor on Monday (May 11) to assist with investigations into the fatal shooting of a man outside an entertainment centre in Skudai.

The 27-year-old victim, who worked at a warehouse in Singapore, was shot dead last Saturday night in Taman Industri Jaya. His nationality was not mentioned in reports.

Another 27-year-old man, who was the victim’s friend, was also shot and injured in the incident, local media reported.

Two Malaysian men and a woman aged 26 to 29 have been held, according to Johor police chief Hoo Chuan Huat.

“They have been detained to assist in the investigation and only one of the male suspects has a prior criminal record,” Hoo told reporters at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters, as quoted by Bernama.

No weapons were found during the arrests, local media reported.

The authorities are still determining the motive for the murder and are investigating possible links to underworld activities or organised crime, Hoo added.

Previously, Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan said the police received a report of the shooting at about 11pm on Saturday from a 27-year-old Malaysian woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds while his friend was injured, he confirmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It follows another shooting incident in the southern Malaysian state on Apr 19, in which two Malaysian men and a foreign woman - aged between 37 and 63 - were killed at a restaurant in Kota Tinggi.

A 71-year-old man, Lim Lian, was charged with murder on Apr 27. Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said Lim was believed to have lent RM50,000 (US$12,715) since 2023 to help the female victim manage her eatery, while the two male victims were regular customers there, Bernama reported on Apr 24.