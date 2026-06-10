Malaysia mulls special immigration lane for Johor voters in Singapore returning for upcoming state polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is mulling a special fast lane at the immigration checkpoint for returning Johor voters from Singapore to cast their ballots in the upcoming state polls, says the country’s home minister.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Batu Pahat on Tuesday (Jun 9), Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the home ministry and the immigration department would “respond accordingly” once the Election Commission (EC) announces the key dates for the snap polls on Friday, local media reported.

“We will accommodate anything that can help facilitate Johor voters’ participation in the democratic process on polling day, to the best of our ability,” he said, as quoted by local news outlet Free Malaysia Today.

Johor’s state assembly was dissolved on Jun 1, paving the way for a snap election to be held within the next 60 days by Jul 31.

“The choice of polling day, whether Saturday or Sunday, will have different impacts on the flow of people through the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings,” said Saifuddin, as quoted by local news platform Harian Metro.

Saifuddin was referring to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex linked to the Woodlands Causeway and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) linked to Tuas Second Link.