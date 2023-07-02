Kedah has Southeast Asia's oldest civilisation and archaeologists barely know its complete history

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: When Professor Mokhtar Saidin bought a house in a private enclave in Sungai Petani, Kedah in 2005, he did not know that he was moving close to a site that would mean so much for Malaysia’s history.

“I did not think that I would be doing work nearby. God planned this,” he told CNA.

From 2007 to his retirement in 2021, Mokhtar made the half-an-hour drive countless times to the nearby Sungai Batu archaeological site, where he and his team from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) uncovered evidence of a thriving iron export industry dating as far back as 788 BC.

For context, this is much older than the famous monuments of Borobudur (8th century) in Indonesia and Angkor Wat (12th century) in Cambodia, making Sungai Batu and the larger Bujang Valley complex it is part of the oldest civilisation in Southeast Asia.

This declaration was accorded to Sungai Batu during a meeting on Ancient Kedah in 2016. A Bernama report quoted Mokhtar as saying that it was signed by five archaeological experts representing five world civilisations: Mesopotamia, Indus, Mesoamerica, China, and Greek-Rome.