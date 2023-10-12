Malaysia to allocate US$35.4 million to address congestion at entry points, including at Causeway and Tuas

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia's government has agreed an allocation of about RM168.7 million (US$35.4 million) to address the traffic congestion at the country's entry points, including the land checkpoints connecting the country to Singapore.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said on Wednesday (Oct 11) the amount will be allocated to carry out three physical projects and provide incentives for immigration officers at the entry points.

He added that the incentives involve those working at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, the ports of entry used by those travelling from Singapore.

Workers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and 2 will be included as well.

The three projects include: The addition of 77 automated border control systems, costing RM61.7 million; the upgrading and construction of new projects at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, costing RM106.99 million; and the construction of a covered pedestrian walkway along the Johor Causeway, the estimated costs of which will be detailed later.

"The incentive would involve a financial implication of RM7.93 million per year," Mr Fadillah said.

Malaysia is connected to Singapore through two land checkpoints - the Johor-Singapore Causeway and the Tuas Second Link.