Congestion issues at Johor land checkpoints have improved following recent implementations: Chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The congestion issue at both of Johor’s land checkpoints with Singapore have improved after successful implementations of strategies to improve the traffic situation, said the state’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 4), Mr Onn Hafiz wrote: “Congratulations and thank you to all parties involved in successfully implementing the traffic dispersal agenda at BSI (Bangunan Sultan Iskandar) and KSAB (Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar). I have received a lot of positive feedback regarding the efficiency and preparedness of operations at both immigration complexes.”

BSI and KSAB are customs, immigration and quarantine complexes (CIQ) linked to the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link respectively.

Mr Onn Hafiz stressed that even though there has been progress, the relevant agencies must not rest on their laurels.

“Although congestion issues have improved at both CIQs, it doesn't mean that we can relax completely. This commitment needs to be continued, and the level of preparedness must be maintained to ensure smooth border operations, guarantee the well-being of the people and travellers, and enhance the image of Johor and Malaysia in the eyes of the world,” added Mr Onn Hafiz.