Congestion issues at Johor land checkpoints have improved following recent implementations: Chief minister
JOHOR BAHRU: The congestion issue at both of Johor’s land checkpoints with Singapore have improved after successful implementations of strategies to improve the traffic situation, said the state’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 4), Mr Onn Hafiz wrote: “Congratulations and thank you to all parties involved in successfully implementing the traffic dispersal agenda at BSI (Bangunan Sultan Iskandar) and KSAB (Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar). I have received a lot of positive feedback regarding the efficiency and preparedness of operations at both immigration complexes.”
BSI and KSAB are customs, immigration and quarantine complexes (CIQ) linked to the Woodlands Causeway and Tuas Second Link respectively.
Mr Onn Hafiz stressed that even though there has been progress, the relevant agencies must not rest on their laurels.
“Although congestion issues have improved at both CIQs, it doesn't mean that we can relax completely. This commitment needs to be continued, and the level of preparedness must be maintained to ensure smooth border operations, guarantee the well-being of the people and travellers, and enhance the image of Johor and Malaysia in the eyes of the world,” added Mr Onn Hafiz.
In an exclusive interview with CNA in April, Mr Onn Hafiz said that the efficiency level at the Causeway must be raised to 100 per cent by 2023 to alleviate congestion at the land borders.
He also outlined manpower and technical problems as issues that authorities must overcome.
In recent months, Mr Onn Hafiz has made regular visits to both BSI and KSAB CIQs to inspect and identify areas for improvements to ease the congestion.
He announced in June that an additional 250 immigration officers will be deployed to the land checkpoints in Johor by September.
This on top of the 100 immigration officers that were already deployed for BSI and KSAB in June.
Mr Onn Hafiz has also recommended the opening of the contra lanes at both CIQs during instances of extraordinarily heavy traffic, such as during long weekends.