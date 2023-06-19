Up to Malaysian law enforcement agencies to name politicians backing online gambling syndicates: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Sunday (Jun 18) that it is up to the police and the country’s anti-graft agency to decide whether the names of politicians involved in illegal online gambling syndicates should be revealed.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Mr Saifuddin noted that the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have “very comprehensive data information” on the masterminds and the people behind the syndicates.

"That was how they managed to establish the element of political patronage. As mentioned by MACC and the Inspector General of Police, there is a need for both law enforcement agencies to exchange information.

"I leave it to them to decide based on their professional evaluation (whether to disclose the identities of the politicians involved)," he was quoted by NST as telling reporters after attending a home ministry programme.

Mr Saifuddin also reportedly said that the online gambling syndicates keep their profits in the form of cryptocurrency.

"I recently disclosed that almost 100 websites operating online involve gambling activities.

"Based on the size, the volume is enormous and they (the syndicates) are keeping their profits in the form of cryptocurrency. They are very advanced,” he said.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Mr Saifuddin said that the syndicates are earning up to RM250 million (US$54 million) per week.

He urged the police to be a “few steps ahead” with their data analytics on these syndicates.