Two students suspended, security increased after woman found dead at Malaysian university housing
The University of Cyberjaya says it is taking prompt disciplinary and security measures, after coming under intense scrutiny following the tragedy, which has raised concerns about student safety.
CYBERJAYA, Selangor: Following the murder case of a 20-year-old Malaysian student, the University of Cyberjaya has suspended two students linked to the case, and stepped up security at off-campus shared accommodation facilities.
The university said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 28) that it had taken "prompt disciplinary action by suspending two students who may be connected to the recent incident involving the late Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara", adding that the suspensions will remain in effect pending further investigation.
Maniishapriet, a physiotherapy student from the University of Cyberjaya, was found dead in her condominium unit in the Sepang district of Selangor on Tuesday at about 10am, with injuries on her body, reported local media.
Three suspects - a man and two women, aged between 19 and 20 - have been arrested and are currently on remand.
The victim had been staying at Mutiara Ville, a shared unit provided by the university located about 1.5km away from the main building, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
She lived with five other students but they had returned home for the holidays on Jun 21, leaving her alone at the condominium used as a hostel as she was scheduled to sit for an upcoming examination, according to The Star.
She was found unconscious by a friend at around 10am on Tuesday and pronounced dead shortly after police officers arrived at the scene.
The University of Cyberjaya has come under intense scrutiny following the tragedy, which has raised concerns about student safety at private institutions of higher learning.
In response, the university says it has implemented security enhancements at off-campus shared accommodation facilities since Thursday evening.
These measures include deploying additional university-assigned security personnel to supplement existing guards appointed by the respective accommodation management companies. Patrols have also been stepped up.
"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our utmost priority. We are deeply saddened by the recent events and are taking firm, immediate steps to ensure our community feels protected and supported," said Dr David Whitford, vice chancellor of the university.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman said on Thursday that Maniishapriet's death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
There were “no signs of forced entry into the victim’s residence”, according to Norhizam.
He added that the police had not found any evidence indicating that the victim was sexually assaulted, contrary to some claims circulating on social media, The Star reported.
Norhizam said that the three suspects were arrested “within 48 hours” after a police report was lodged on the victim’s death.
They were nabbed in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.
All three suspects were known to the victim, according to local media.
Police earlier said that a male suspect had used the victim’s debit card to withdraw money in five to six ATM transactions not long after the murder.
A laptop, handphone and cash belonging to Maniishapriet were also said to be missing, according to local media.