Malaysia’s AGC rebuts claims by Najib’s lawyer that High Court ruling on house arrest dilutes royal power

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rebutted claims by former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s lawyer that a High Court ruling on Monday (Dec 22) has diluted the power of the king and Malay rulers to grant pardons.

The claim by Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Najib’s lead counsel, is “not true at all and does not reflect the actual grounds given by the High Court”, the AGC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The High Court had rejected Najib’s bid to serve the rest of his prison term at home.

Najib had argued the Pardons Board’s decision to halve his prison sentence from 12 to six years was accompanied by an addendum order issued by the king that granted him house arrest.

The High Court ruled that the addendum order’s existence was not in dispute. But it was not deliberated on or decided at the 61st Pardons Board meeting on Jan 29 last year when the board agreed to reduce Najib’s sentence.

According to the federal constitution, the Pardons Board tenders its advice to the king for the purpose of exercising his powers of pardon, and must meet in the presence of and be presided over by the king, Justice Alice Loke noted in her ruling.

Hence, the addendum order, which was dated Jan 29, 2024, did not comply with Article 42 of Malaysia’s federal constitution and is not valid, she ruled.

After the verdict, Shafee told journalists: “Today’s decision seems to suggest that every decision pertaining to a pardon must be made within the Pardons Board. That has taken away what the king and Malay rulers have enjoyed on the full discretion of matters of pardon.”