Najib court ruling: PM Anwar calls for calm after DAP MP’s ‘celebrate’ comment sparks UMNO backlash
A Democratic Action Party lawmaker came under fire from leaders of the United Malays National Organisation following a Facebook post she had made seen as celebrating the judgment against Najib Razak.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Dec 23) has called for calm and all parties to respect the country’s judiciary following a decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court which rejected former premier Najib Razak’s bid to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.
This came a day after a Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker came under fire from leaders of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) following a Facebook post she had made seen as celebrating the judgment against Najib, which sparked threats of an UMNO pullout from the unity government.
Both UMNO and DAP are part of Anwar’s unity government.
In his Facebook post, Anwar stressed that the judiciary must remain independent and free from external influence, and that he respects the judges’ ruling on this principle.
“Based on the principle of legal sovereignty, all parties should respect the decision made by the judges, including the legal avenues available for filing appeals, as provided under the law and in accordance with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the king),” he said in a statement.
Anwar also called on all parties to exercise patience and prudence, noting that while some may not sympathise with Najib and his family, it is “important to avoid escalating tensions or creating a charged atmosphere in this sensitive matter”.
While he did not specify anyone in particular, DAP publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin had on Monday shared a news article regarding Najib’s court judgment.
Her accompanying caption: “Another reason to celebrate this year end.”
Criticisms from UMNO leaders against Yeo – who is a former minister under the second Mahathir Mohamad administration - came in quick.
Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general and UMNO supreme council member Zambry Abdul Kadir questioned why Yeo would make a statement appearing to celebrate Najib’s predicament.
“Why celebrate? Do not celebrate the suffering of others. Life is like a cycle. Remember, your leaders are not exempt from mistakes,” he wrote on Facebook.
UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki called for the party to review its collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) if certain parties continue to fail to appreciate its contributions in the unity government.
“If you cannot show even a shred of sympathy, do not make statements that are offensive and hurtful. More so when the person insulted is a former top leader dearly respected by the entire UMNO family, who today helps form the unity government,” he said, according to Malay Mail.
Umno Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh also criticised Yeo’s post as “insulting and unnecessary,” and had called on party leaders to withdraw its support of the unity government.
“Better to be an opposition with dignity than to be insulted by these reckless individuals. What are we waiting for? Just withdraw support from this government,” he said in a video shared on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi - who is also UMNO president - shared a more cryptic post on his Facebook page: “Do not add fuel to the fire.”
Separately, a leader from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also reminded his allies in the unity government against celebrating the High Court’s dismissal of Najib’s case.
“We may have differing views and want the court’s decision to be respected, but at the same time there is a need to be mindful of the feelings of our friends in the unity government,” said Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad in a Facebook post.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court’s ruling on Monday meant that Najib will continue serving his jail term at Selangor’s Kajang Prison.
Justice Alice Loke’s decision marks the latest development in Najib’s legal bid for house arrest that began in April 2024. The defence has indicated it will file an appeal.
Separately, the court is also set to deliver its verdict for another case involving Najib on Dec 26. He faces four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering over RM2.2 billion in illegal transfers from 1MDB. Najib has denied the charges.